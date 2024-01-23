The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,941,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,065 shares of company stock worth $958,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.95.

Hershey Trading Up 2.0 %

HSY traded up $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,197. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.71. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

