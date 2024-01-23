The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,065 shares of company stock worth $958,340. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $188.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

