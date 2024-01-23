The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Cut by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 3.5% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.3 %

GS stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $392.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,407 shares of company stock worth $1,644,209. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.