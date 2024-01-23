The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.40.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

