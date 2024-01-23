The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,217 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 386,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $69,560,000 after buying an additional 33,065 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $783,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

BA traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,852,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.03. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

