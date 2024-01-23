The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hofer & Associates. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 42.32%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

