TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 1,014,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,730,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 2.33.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.