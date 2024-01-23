Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Price Target Lowered to $1,414.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TPL traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $1,486.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,475. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,586.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,692.57. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,113.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

