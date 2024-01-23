Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $4,873,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,486.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,466. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,113.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,586.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,692.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

