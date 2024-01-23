Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $195.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.80.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $174.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.02. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 8,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 33,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

