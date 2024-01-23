Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after buying an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $174.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.05.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

