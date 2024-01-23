Tesla (TSLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $208.80 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $134.27 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.89 and its 200-day moving average is $244.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

