Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 million. On average, analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TBNK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

