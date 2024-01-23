Terra Price Down 23.4% This Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $359.75 million and approximately $56.35 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001489 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000931 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 639,389,385 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

