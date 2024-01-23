Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on TERN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TERN stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.81. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 189,178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 377,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 136,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

