Terex (NYSE:TEX) Earns Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.93.

NYSE:TEX opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Terex has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, CFO Julie A. Beck acquired 1,100 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julie A. Beck acquired 1,100 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 258.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at $6,763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,591 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

