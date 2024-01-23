TELUS (NYSE:TU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

TELUS Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in TELUS by 80.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 29.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

