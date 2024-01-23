Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $56.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TNK

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of -0.23.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 38.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 487,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 248,750 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.