Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Taitron Components by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taitron Components by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Taitron Components by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

