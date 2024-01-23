T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $93.83.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $110.64 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average is $106.19.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

