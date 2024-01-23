Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

SYY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,271,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

