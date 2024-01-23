Syntal Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,707 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,441 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up about 0.8% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.19. 4,034,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,165,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

