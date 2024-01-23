Syntal Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.85.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $202.11. 967,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.63. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.49. The firm has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

