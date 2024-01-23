Syntal Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 135.3% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the third quarter valued at about $4,244,000. High Ground Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Tidewater by 11.7% in the third quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 236,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tidewater in the third quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Tidewater Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TDW traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.74. 542,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.18. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $77.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.68). Tidewater had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $299.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

