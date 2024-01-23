Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 91,626 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,626 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.09. 1,474,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,147. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

