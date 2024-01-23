Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,445 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 152,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.9% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 130.1% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 59,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,927. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $131.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day moving average is $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

