Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,234 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 164.0% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 107.7% during the third quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 142,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,316,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 5,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.66. 945,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.49 and a 12 month high of $299.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,750 shares of company stock worth $18,243,614. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

