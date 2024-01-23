Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 15,195 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,195 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,403,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,343,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $45.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

