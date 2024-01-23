Syntal Capital Partners LLC Makes New $486,000 Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,483,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AJG traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.43. 362,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

