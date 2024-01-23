Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $755,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $350.67. 2,683,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,479. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $362.96. The company has a market capitalization of $349.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

