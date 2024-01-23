Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.13. 8,339,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $132.27. The company has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.15.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

