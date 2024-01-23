Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $534,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 487.4% in the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,194. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

