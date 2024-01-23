Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.90. 1,014,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,866. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $239.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.34.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.84.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

