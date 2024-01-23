Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,297 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 88,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,078. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.16.

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

