Syntal Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 22.6% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 190,487 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,820,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 27.8% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 32.3% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock remained flat at $108.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,142,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,171,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.84.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

