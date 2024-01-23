Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $42.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Synovus Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

