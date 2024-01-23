Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Synopsys by 37.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Synopsys by 4,977.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after buying an additional 34,590 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 11.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in Synopsys by 568.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $541.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $528.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.68. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.60 and a twelve month high of $573.77. The company has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

