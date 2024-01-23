Surf Air Mobility Inc.’s (NYSE:SRFM) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 23rd

Surf Air Mobility’s (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 23rd. Surf Air Mobility had issued 20,423,622 shares in its public offering on July 27th. The total size of the offering was $408,472,440 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of Surf Air Mobility’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Surf Air Mobility Price Performance

SRFM stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Surf Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Surf Air Mobility will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter worth about $5,916,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter worth about $3,294,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter worth about $1,846,000.

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

