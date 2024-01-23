Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $396.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $335.00 to $396.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a neutral rating to a negative rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $344.00.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $436.24 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $485.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.71 and a 200-day moving average of $284.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $8,938,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $5,778,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $1,371,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

