Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $10.45

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $11.40. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 2,029,568 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 20.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 634,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,614 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $6,906,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 181,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,367,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

See Also

