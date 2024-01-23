SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE:SSY opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.42. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- How to Invest in Energy
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.