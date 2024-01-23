Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.54.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$68.73. 222,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,795. The stock has a market cap of C$40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.23. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$60.01 and a 12 month high of C$70.82.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.8003972 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

