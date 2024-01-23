Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.14.

GPCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPCR

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Washington University purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.