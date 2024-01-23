Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.14.
GPCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPCR
Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02.
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Structure Therapeutics Company Profile
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Structure Therapeutics
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.