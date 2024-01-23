Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCRGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.14.

GPCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Washington University purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

