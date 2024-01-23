STP Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.93 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. STP has a total market cap of $95.93 million and $6.77 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005356 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00017487 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,494.76 or 1.00027727 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011579 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00206783 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003783 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05148273 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $6,316,349.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

