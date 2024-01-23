Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) versus U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) Head-To-Head Survey

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stoneridge and U Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $899.92 million 0.54 -$14.06 million ($0.29) -60.76 U Power $287.12 million 0.02 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

U Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stoneridge.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 0 0 2 0 3.00 U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stoneridge and U Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Stoneridge presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.23%. Given Stoneridge’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than U Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Stoneridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of U Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stoneridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stoneridge and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge -0.81% -0.80% -0.33% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stoneridge beats U Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoneridge

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers actuators, sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment offers electronic control units that regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and telematics solutions. It also offers security alarms and convenience applications, such as parking sensors and rearview cameras, audio and infotainment systems, and telematics products. The company provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About U Power

(Get Free Report)

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.