StockNews.com Lowers Energizer (NYSE:ENR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

ENR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE ENR opened at $32.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. Energizer has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

