StockNews.com Lowers Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.20 to $2.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.99.

ANGI opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.91. Angi has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Angi will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,242 shares in the company, valued at $150,515.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the third quarter valued at $124,000. One Fin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 30.0% during the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Angi by 73.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 45,671 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Angi by 6.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the period. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

