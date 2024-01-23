StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Health Trends from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

Shares of Natural Health Trends stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 million, a PE ratio of 154.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.50%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the second quarter valued at $65,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Stories

