StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex Stock Down 2.3 %

MCHX stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marchex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

