StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Down 2.3 %
MCHX stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
