StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

InspireMD Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 353.86% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other InspireMD news, Director Gary S. Roubin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 438,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,422.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth $4,670,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in InspireMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,269,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

